Yes, I Have Auditory Hallucinations

- It is a consequence of PTSD a consequence of gun violence.
- People with mental health issues are underserved by our medical system.
Sometimes the noise that I hear is a strange mutation of other sounds. For example, this afternoon my air conditioning created non-existent music. My dishwasher creates non-existent conversations. Sometimes I hear non-existent auto subwoofers. The most frequent hallucination is many birds tweeting.
In response to the AC I am playing some Anton Bruckner. I have every symphony and some of his other works.
In response to the dishwasher I have created a fully imersive cinema sound system. It includes height speakers. Anything with either Dolby Atmos or DTS:X wipes out unsolicited sounds.
What does interfere with my life is a form of aphasia; the inability to decode speech. I do not know if it is from PTSD or the many meds I take to cope with PTSD. The telephone is sometimes a useless instrument. At times, people might as well be speaking in Urdu. I cannot comprehend a word that is spoken.
Many people with aphasia have difficulty with their own speech. Fortunately, I do not have that problem.
The bottom lineAs a nation, we must do something about gun violence. I do not advocate doing anything that would take guns away from law-abiding citizens. I want to keep guns out of the hands of criminals through background checks and weapon tracing.
Being shot is more than proof that two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same time. When bullets compete with human tissue, the bullet always wins.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.