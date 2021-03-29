A Group of Archdioceses Organized an Unhinged Anti-LGBTQ Webinar Moderated By Ryan T. Anderson

A parade of deranged religious fanatics make Ryan T. Anderson look somewhat sober. Perhaps “somewhat” is an overstatement. They offer compelling evidence to support the necessity of the Equality Act.According to Catholic News Service:
A March 22 online webinar on the Equality Act focused on criticism that the legislation is so vaguely worded it would harm religious liberty and obscure biological reality.The webinar was sponsored by the archdioceses of Los Angeles and New York, the dioceses of Arlington, Virginia, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the Catholic conferences of Colorado and Virginia.
“Biological reality?” That is correct only if one defines truth by religious dogma regardless of evidence to the contrary. The overwhelming consensus of medical science is in disagreement with this nonsense.
Ryan T. Anderson has never been capable of posing a compelling argument. Anderson has been an anti-LGBTQ warrior for the faith for over 15 years and has yet to make any sense. He has not broken his streak of stupidity:
The webinar’s moderator, Ryan T. Anderson, who is currently president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, said of the bill: “It’s overly broad and doesn’t define all kinds of actions that are truly discriminatory.”The Equality Act amends the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Therefore, if it is overbroad for LGBTQ people, then the protections for Catholics are overbroad. I think that they are already overbroad given that sexuality is involuntary while religion is a choice.
Anderson has no problem mischaracterizing the effect on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act:
In addition, Anderson said, the Equality Act exempts itself from the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, known as RFRA, which protects religions against government intrusion.Not exactly, The measure eliminates the RFRA as an affirmative defense against charges of discrimination. Were the RFRA around in 1964 it might have been necessary to include a similar provision.
That provision exists because of people like Anderson who assert that they have a religious “right” to discriminate. In fact the Church has been arrogant. Its edicts went so far as to require Catholic politicians, as a religious duty, to frustrate efforts on behalf of marriage equality.
Nevermind that any politician who did so would violate their oath of office to uphold the Constitution. To suggest that some form of discrimination is included in free exercise of religion is preposterous.
What Ryan T. Anderson strives for is comparable to Hasidic Jews demanding that all restaurants put kosher food on the menu.
As you can see Anderson seeks to impose Catholic dogma on secular law:
“If you get the nature of the human person wrong in law, then you’re going to see the consequences of privacy and safety in single-sex facilities,” he added. “We should not be using people who suffer from gender dysphoria as political pawns. Authentic compassion needs to be grounded in truth.”“Nature of the person” according to whom, exactly? The Church? Philosophers? Anderson is also implying that trans females pose a danger to cisgender females. It's baseless fear mongering with no supporting evidence.
And there's that “truth” word again. In this case objective truth is defined by evidence-based medical science. Anderson holds himself out as an expert on gender identity. Anderson was a music major who obtained a PhD in philosophy from Notre Dame.
As a former CEO I always — through situational interviewing — determined who were the philosophers and who were the doers. You can guess which group got consideration for a job.
Yet another idiot with a crazy notion based on a familiar talking point:
Robert Vega, a policy adviser for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, noted: “Importantly, it does not limit its reach to those with gender dysphoria,” but also includes those who identify “any way at any time.”The imbecile is implying that:
- People who do not have gender dysphoria will choose to be transgender and;
- that gender is a whimsical decision like, upon awakening: “Today I think I will be female.”
Yet another moron:
Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, said in a recent statement that the act would “set the tone for the Biden administration’s abortion extremism if passed.”That is an outright lie. First of all, the Equality Act would not affect reproduction rights in any way whatsoever. Secondly Roe v. Wade is the law of the land. Accepting that legal doctrine does not make President Biden an extremist.
When did any of these people criticize Donald Trump? Trump is a narcissistic, sociopathic pathological liar. Yet they played along because Trump posed as anti-choice. The country can blow up as long as the president asserts that life begins with ejaculate. “Save the spermatozoa!”
Ms. Mancini enhances her whopper:
“Hidden behind a clever misnomer,” she said, “are policy changes that would require employers to provide abortion coverage in their health care packages, override conscience rights protections for religious institutions, and consequently undo many pro-life protections currently written into law.”The above is in her warped mind; not in the actual bill.
Another well-known crackpot poses an argument that would embarrass a rational person:
The act “compromises women’s identity, our safety and our opportunities,” said Mary Rice Hasson, director of the Catholic Women’s Forum in Washington, and “goes where no federal law has gone before. It erases sex.”The above requires no critique from me. It is nuts per se.
I have run out of synonyms for crazy people:
The law would be “the biggest and most aggressive action so far to push religious believers out of the public square,” said Gabrielle Girgis, a postdoctoral fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington.Ms. Girgis is out of her fucking mind.
One more. This refers to Susan Muskett who is a congressional liaison for the National Right to Life Committee. In other words an anti-choice extremist.
Muskett also warned about public school curricula promoting “gender ideology with no opportunity for parental opt-out. The Judeo-Christian belief that God created us as male and female will be undermined throughout the entire public school system.”Throughout this group-diatribe there is not one mention of gay people. There are perhaps 10 times as many gay people as there are transgender people (some transgender people are also gay).
Ultimately what this is all about is a perceived right to discriminate against people someone disapproves of — all neatly cloaked in religious doctrine or scripture. These very strange people give testimony supporting how essential the equality act is.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.