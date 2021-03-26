A Majority of Republicans Now Favor Nondiscrimination Protections and Support Marriage Equality

|Does Marco Rubio (my senior senator) have the conscience and courage to now support the Equality Act?
This will ruin Brian S. Brown's week.According to PRRI, from a survey released on Tuesday:
- More than three in four Americans (76%) favor laws that would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans from discrimination in jobs, housing, and public accommodation.
- Less than one in five Americans (19%) oppose nondiscrimination protections for LGBT Americans.
- The increase in support for LGBT nondiscrimination protections since 2015 has largely come among Americans of color and white mainline Protestants.
- Majorities of all partisan groups favor LGBT nondiscrimination protections, but Democrats (85%) and independents (79%) are more likely than Republicans (62%) to favor protections.
- Eight in ten or more Jewish Americans (79%), Hispanic Catholics (81%), white mainline Protestants (82%), and religiously unaffiliated Americans (82%) favor nondiscrimination protections for LGBT Americans. Around three in four Black Protestants (73%), other Catholics of color (74%), white Catholics (77%), and Mormons (78%) favor protections. Other Protestants of color (72%) and Hispanic Protestants (68%) are slightly less likely to favor nondiscrimination protections. White evangelical Protestants (62%) are least likely to favor nondiscrimination laws that protect LGBT Americans.
- After settling in the low 60s in the last three years, support for allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally has increased, to 67% in 2020. That is a significant increase from 62% in 2019…
- For the first time, in 2020, a slim majority of Republicans (51%) support allowing gay and lesbian couples to legally marry, up from 47% support in 2019. Independents are also at a new high point, with 72% support, up from the mid-60s in the past few years. More than three in four Democrats (76%) support same-sex marriage, up from 70% in 2019 but similar to 77% in 2018.
