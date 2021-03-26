Friday, March 26, 2021

A Majority of Republicans Now Favor Nondiscrimination Protections and Support Marriage Equality

Marco Rubio
Does Marco Rubio (my senior senator) have the conscience and courage to now support the Equality Act?
via Forbes
This will ruin Brian S. Brown's week.
According to PRRI, from a survey released on Tuesday:
  • More than three in four Americans (76%) favor laws that would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans from discrimination in jobs, housing, and public accommodation.
  • Less than one in five Americans (19%) oppose nondiscrimination protections for LGBT Americans.
  • The increase in support for LGBT nondiscrimination protections since 2015 has largely come among Americans of color and white mainline Protestants.
  • Majorities of all partisan groups favor LGBT nondiscrimination protections, but Democrats (85%) and independents (79%) are more likely than Republicans (62%) to favor protections.
  • Eight in ten or more Jewish Americans (79%), Hispanic Catholics (81%), white mainline Protestants (82%), and religiously unaffiliated Americans (82%) favor nondiscrimination protections for LGBT Americans. Around three in four Black Protestants (73%), other Catholics of color (74%), white Catholics (77%), and Mormons (78%) favor protections. Other Protestants of color (72%) and Hispanic Protestants (68%) are slightly less likely to favor nondiscrimination protections. White evangelical Protestants (62%) are least likely to favor nondiscrimination laws that protect LGBT Americans.
  • After settling in the low 60s in the last three years, support for allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally has increased, to 67% in 2020. That is a significant increase from 62% in 2019…
  • For the first time, in 2020, a slim majority of Republicans (51%) support allowing gay and lesbian couples to legally marry, up from 47% support in 2019. Independents are also at a new high point, with 72% support, up from the mid-60s in the past few years. More than three in four Democrats (76%) support same-sex marriage, up from 70% in 2019 but similar to 77% in 2018.
Nevertheless, we cannot get 60 votes for cloture on the Equality Act. Manchin and Sinema do not seem to be willing to change the filibuster rules. Nevertheless, I will point my two senators (Rubio and Scott — #Ugh) to the post.

Related content:


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)