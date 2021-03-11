ADF Has a New Pack of Lies About the Equality Act

|Self-righteous Michael Farris, president of Alliance Defending Freedom, is responsible for the organization's hypocrisy, dishonesty, indecency and bigotry.
According to the email:
How the Biden administration’s plans could threaten children in needQuite the opposite is true. The efficacy of foster care and adoption placement is based on the number of qualified adoptive and foster parents. Not the number of agencies representing those families.
If the “Equality Act” becomes law, it would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes to existing nondiscrimination laws.
And children waiting for loving homes will be collateral damage. How?
Because the “Equality Act” aims to decrease the number of organizations that are working to find children loving homes.
When the state (yes, these agencies do the work of the state and are payed by taxpayers) assigns a child to an agency that discriminates against LGBTQ people, it reduces the pool of available parents.
Furthermore the Equality Act does not “aim” to reduce the number of placement agencies. That is not the intent. The people who work for and run these aqencies can believe anything that suits them. The act of not discriminating has no effect on those beliefs.
Were that not true then Catholic Charities would be unable to place children with Jewish or Islamic families.In the crazy world of religious extremism Catholic charities would place a child with a Jewish family but not with a Catholic family headed by a gay couple. That is because some eunuch at the Vatican is still pissed off that they were unable to prevent marriage equality after a considerable investment in doing so.
While Alliance Defending Freedom peppers their missive with “oh, the poor children” rhetoric their objective has nothing to do with the welfare of kids. ADF is an anti-LGBTQ hate group. They want to impose their venomous doctrine on society as a whole.
These self-righteous moralists were robust supporters of Donald Trump in spite of all the lies, Trump's sexual improprieties, Trump's two divorces and Trump's general indecency. The email also includes:
Across America, faith-based adoption and foster care providers are being targeted for putting children first. But no child welfare provider should be prevented from serving children and families simply because the government doesn’t like its faith or beliefs.Discriminatory adoption and foster care agencies are not “putting children first.” They are putting their selective interpretation of religious dogma first, … last and always as their priority.
The welfare of kids is well behind religion in importance. The real purpose for the email is this:
