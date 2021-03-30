Adhering to the Clinical Practice Guidelines of the AAP is Now Illegal in AR

Hutchinson has a BA from Bob Jones University and a law degree from U. of Arkansas. He has no medical training whatsoever. The legislators who approved this measure are farmers, real estate agents, insurance brokers, plumbers and a variety of non-medical occupations.
|Prime sponsors: State Sen. Alan Clark and State Rep. Robin Lundstrum
State Representative Robin Lundstrum is a property manager. Is that not sufficient erudition to outlaw puberty blockers?
My opprobrium for these idiots is less important than the fact that the Clinical Practice Guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics are now illegal in Arkansas.
If the courts do not step in, kids will die because these schmucks are intent on defending ancient scripture.
