Saturday, March 27, 2021

An update on the upgrade

I have decided to go with WordPress. Installing Drupal to a local machine took many hours over three weeks or so. Installing WordPress took less than ten minutes.

Migrating the content from here to there on Drupal would cost about $1,000 (it's impossible to do it myself). Migrating into a WordPress site required my purchasing a $25 plugin. I imported just the last 20 posts and they work wonderfully with the new theme.

I am really excited over the new appearance. I will be adding features over time — Things that I cannot possibly do on Blogger.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)