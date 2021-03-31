Because Hate Group FRC Cares So Much About Kids

|Greedy for money and power, Tony Perkins is a pathological liar
“Family Research Council's organization culture creates an environment in which deceit is not only tolerated but celebrated. No lie is unwelcome if it supports FRC's hateful agenda.”The email/press release from Family Research Council is titled: FRC Praises Arkansas legislature for protecting children from life-altering gender transition drugs. I am quite certain that FRC relied upon a panel of board-certified specialists.
If they did then they did a great deal more due diligence than the legislature and governor of Arkansas.
Returning to reality:
No one at Family Research Council gives a rat's ass about the medical science associated with the treatment of pediatric gender dysphoria. Tony Perkins' greed for money and power is supported by an ersatz defense of conservative Christianity, which requires no defense at all.
Not one Christian benefits from outlawing gender-affirming care. However, given the fact that Christians are in the majority, some adherents are adversely affected if their family includes a gender incongruent child.
Not one employee of Family Research Council is qualified to dispute the Clinical Practice Guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics.Tony Perkins is quoted:
There is a growing and urgent need for this legislation as harmful gender ideology sweeps across our nation, leaving children vulnerable to life-altering procedures such as puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries. These unscientific, destructive gender transition procedures should not be allowed to interrupt the development of children and irreversibly alter their bodies. The SAFE Act addresses this critical need while also ensuring that the government never uses taxpayer dollars to pay for experiments that will damage the lives of the next generation.Tony Perkins is a pathological liar. Puberty blockers are not “life altering” and children are not candidates for gender-confirmation surgery. There are potential consequences to taking cross-sex hormones. However:
These are decisions that should be made by parents, patients and qualified medical personnel working together in the best interests of the adolescent.What these people have done is comparable to banning chemotherapy because their deity says that healing comes through prayer and prayer alone. It makes no logical sense.
These are not decisions that should be made by Tony Perkins, theologians or the state. No Arkansas legislator is qualified to mandate a course of medical treatment. Governor ASA Hutchinson is not qualified to mandate a course of medical treatment.
Perkins continues:
As a growing number of minors come forward to share their stories about being permanently disfigured and/or sterilized, the need for legal remedies has become very apparent. Research has not shown that these procedures are effective in improving patient's mental health. They have serious negative side effects, up to and including permanent sterilization--thus violating the most fundamental principle of medical ethics, 'First, do no harm.'As I said, Tony Perkins is a pathological liar. Perkins could give Donald Trump serious competition in the mendacity department.
Who are these minors who supposedly regret gender-affirming treatment? Do they even exist? When were they treated? Where and by whom? Who diagnosed their condition? If they do exist, then as what percentage of the transgender population?
Furthermore, there is a mountain of peer-reviewed research demonstrating not only the effectiveness of gender-affirming care but the toxicity of gender identity conversion efforts. No one in Arkansas government and no one in the employ of Family Research Council has read the research.
Did any of the nation's leading experts have the opportunity to testify before the legislature? There is no indication that their opinions were sought, let alone considered.
The email has a link to a “paper” by one of Family Research Council's most rabid bigots; Peter Sprigg. Sprigg is trained as a Baptist minister. Sprigg is not qualified to guide anyone regarding a medical procedure.
Sprigg's footnotes do not pan out. They generally refer to religious warriors and unqualified people who do not treat adolescent gender dysphoria. References to DSM 5 are out of context and none of his readers is likely to have one.
For example, Sprigg writes:
The American Psychiatric Association, in its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), states that gender incongruence should only be classified as the mental disorder known as “gender dysphoria” if “[t]he condition is associated with clinically significant distress or impairment in social, school, or other important areas of functioning.”The footnote refers to page 452 of the DSM.
Family Research Council's organization culture creates an environment in which deceit is not only tolerated but celebrated. No lie is unwelcome if it supports FRC's hateful agenda.
