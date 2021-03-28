Blocking accommodations for trans students gets expensive

|Nick's mom speaks at a conference in 2019
Minnesota School District agrees to $300,000 settlement for isolating a trans student.The Anoka-Hennepin School District has agreed to pay a $300,000 settlement with a former student. The student, a trans boy, sued because he had not been allowed to use the boys’ locker room. Eventually the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 against the school district.
The district has also agreed to adopt a “policy to allow every student to use all facilities consistent with their gender identity.”
“I never want any student to experience the discrimination and cruelty I experienced from the adults at my school,” said the student, referred to as N.H. and Nick H. in legal documents and press releases.
“It means a lot to see the courts protect transgender students like me. Today’s settlement agreement makes it very clear that segregating transgender students doesn’t just dehumanize us, it violates our legal rights,” Nick added.Good for you Nick.
Nick was represented by the ACLU of Minnesota and Timothy P. Griffin, a partner with Stinson, LLP. David McKinney, a staff attorney with the ACLU, said:
Anoka-Hennepin’s mistreatment of Nick was unconstitutional and unnecessary, and we hope this settlement puts every other school district in Minnesota on notice that discrimination will not be tolerated.This is an important victory. Research has clearly established that, with support, trans kids are healthy and happy. In contrast when they are marginalized they are at significant risk for self-harm. No kid should ever suffer because of a literalist effort to conform the world to scripture.
Our LGBTQ students, like all students, should have equal access to education, programs and extracurricular activities, not be ostracized based on their gender identity.
