Blog Migration In Progress

The predecessor to SBF was Tips-Q which ran on a colocated server on which I installed Drupal. Drupal is content management software. It's used to make many of the websites and applications you use every day. Two things have happened with Drupal over the years:
- It has become considerably more complex which is a good thing because it has greater potential.
- The documentation has gone to shit. It is inconsistent, often conflicting, sometimes incorrect and always arcane.
In any event after many hours of intense frustration driving me to the Xanax bottle (seriously), I have managed to get the latest version of Drupal (9.1.5) installed on a local machine running Fedora 33. I have already selected a host for the migrated site.
I have no timetable. In fact I am not entirely sure that I can migrate the blog. However, if I can it opens up a range of possibilities. These include IRS nonprofit summaries that are not available elsewhere. I also have full line-item data for 2019 filers in a database. Know thy oppressors!
Tips-Q had a news aggregator showing the latest LGBTQ news from mainstream and right wing sources. Perhaps I can do that again.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.