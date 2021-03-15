Greetings From Arkansas

The end result is denying necessary medical care to the most severely affected children.House Bill 1570 — The Save Adolescents From Experimentation (safe) Act — has passed the Arkansas House. It looks like the Alliance Defending Freedom boilerplate outlawing medical care for gender incongruent kids.
Never mind that the clinical practice guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pediatric Endocrine Society are based on the gender-affirming care model. Republicans in the Arkansas legislature know best. Or so they believe.
Yet we all know what this is really all about. Kids will die so that these legislators can defend scripture.
And just who are these mental giants capable of challenging medical science?
|State Sen. Alan Clark and State Rep. Robin Lundstrum
State Representative Robin Lundstrum is a property manager. Is that not sufficient erudition to outlaw puberty blockers?
These folks are not too swift when it comes to arithmetic. Behold:
According to the American Psychiatric Association, “For natal adult males, prevalence ranges from 0.005% to 0.014%, and for natal females, from 0.002% to 0.003%.”;Actually, according to the American Pyschatric Association about 0.3% of adults are transgender. It's probably closer to 0.5%. I'll bet that neither Clark nor Lundstrum had sufficient intellectual curiosity to check if for themselves or they are confused by percentages expressed in decimal form.
The legislators present the usual excuse for inflicting conservative Christianity on everyone:
For the small percentage of children who are gender nonconforming or experience distress at identifying with their biological sex, studies consistently demonstrate that the majority come to identify with their biological sex in adolescence or adulthood, thereby rendering most physiological interventions unnecessary …One more time. Persistence of the condition is a function of its severity. Yes, most children desist. However, desisters never transition in the first place. Severity dictates persistence. These folks do not understand what “gender nonconforming” means as those kids do not transition.
The end result is denying necessary medical care to the most severely affected children.Virtually every paragraph presents a misstatement of medical fact:
The prescribing of puberty-blocking drugs is being done despite the lack of any long-term longitudinal studies evaluating the risks and benefits of using these drugs for the treatment of such distress or gender transition …Puberty blockers have been vigorously studied for decades. They are deemed safe and effective for numerous conditions including cancers and precocious puberty.
According to research comparing gender incogruent adolescents who received puberty blockers with those who did not receive the medication: Those who underwent puberty suppression had lower odds of lifetime suicidal ideation and severe psychological distress compared to those who wanted the treatment but did not receive it.
This aligns with research out of Harvard Medical School. Any exposure to gender identity conversion efforts results in a lifetime of adverse mental health consequences.
I touched on just a few issues. The findings are loaded with BS including efforts to convince people that children are candidates for gender confirmation surgery. They are not.
An adolescent receiving puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones is being treated by a team of qualified clinicians. The patient and their parents are acquainted with all of the benefits and consequences of hormone therapy.
Common sense dictates that these decisions should be made by patients, their parents and qualified medical personnel. Senator-Hardware-Store and Representative-Property-Manager are as qualified as they would be to author laws regarding the treatment of a pediatric cancers.
The obvious difference is that chemotherapy doesn't present a contradiction with Genesis 1:27. If it did there is no doubt that they would deem themselves qualified.
