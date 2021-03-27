If Only Anti-LGBTQ Hate Groups Realized How Amusing They Can Be

Monica Cole manages One Million Moms which is just an assumed name used by American Family Association, an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
I know. Hate groups aren't funny. Sometimes, however, the unintentional finger in their eyes is entertaining.Even on a sunny, relaxing Saturday, I could not pass this up. American Family Association's agenda seems to be one of preventing people from rejecting the group's bigotry. An angry email form One Million Moms (1,200 pissed off Evangelicals) is titled: Pantene Refuses to Remain Neutral.
AFA's founder, Don Wildmon, came up with the demand for companies to “remain neutral” in the culture war. It really means that companies should maintain their repressive anti-LGBTQ policies in workplace management and in promoting their products.
Suffice it to say that Pantene did not create a commercial to make AFA's constituency unhappy. They know that ads celebrating diversity sell products. That is because of general acceptance due to the fact most people are either friendly with, work with or are related to an LGBTQ person.
Getting back to the email, the first paragraph reads:
Pantene just released an online commercial that has resulted in backlash from Christians and non-Christians alike. Sawyer, a transgender girl, and Sawyer's two moms are featured in the latest Pantene ad, which glamorizes the LGBTQ lifestyle.
But, of course, the religious extremists always return to stupid:
"Just be yourself and don't let anybody tell you who you are" is one of the extremely misleading taglines from the new Pantene ad. A feel-good nod to those who falsely believe gender can be chosen, the tagline sadly goes against the biblical truth that God created us and decided who we were before forming us in our mothers' wombs.The simple fact is that gender cannot be “chosen.” AFA falsely believes that transgender people falsely believe that they can choose their gender.
It doesn't dawn on those idiots that, if people could choose their gender, it would align with their natal sex.Furthermore, the last sentence of that paragraph is actually true for believers: “God created us and decided who we were before forming us in our mothers' wombs.” That, too, is just the point.
If one subscribes to the all-powerful-deity concept then said deity created gender incongruent children. Except, of course, it's not in the womb. Gender identity forms by about two-years-of-age.
A great deal of anti-LGBTQ prejudice is underpinned by devout people who cannot accept that their god created sexually diverse persons. That, in turn, creates the mythology that gender identity and sexual orientation are a choice.
The very existence of transgender people is a further stresser for literalist Christians. Trans folks do not conform to scripture. At least not according to the holier-than-thou set.
Getting back to the awkward and verbose text of the email, it is signed by AFA's Monica Cole. Cole is One Million Moms' imbecile in residence.
Cole points out that Pantene is a Proctor & Gamble label. She accuses the company of having a history of tolerance for LGBTQ people. Oh the horror. Then:
But instead of ditching its politically-charged messages, P&G took their message to an even deeper level with this transgender Pantene ad. So let this serve as a warning from One Million Moms to P&G customers that do not want to support ideology that pediatricians actually call "child abuse."I'm sure that the folks at Procter & Gamble are terribly concerned. For the year ended June 30, 2020 the company had sales of $71 billion. I am quite certain that a few whacked out religious rubes can put a serious dent in those revenues.
We wanted to let you know that, once again, P&G has decided to cater to homosexuals and their sinful lifestyle choice. …
So thanks for letting the world know, Monica. No person can possibly accuse you of having a hateful and wasteful life.
If history is any meaningful indicator then now is a very good time to buy Procter & Gamble [NYSE: PG] shares. AFA's boycott of Target Corp. started when the company's stock was about $67 per share. It closed Friday at $200.95.
I have to wonder what the purpose of this silly preamble to a boycott is. P&G is not going to change anything.
Furthermore, precisely what is the injury? The only answer I can come up with is that commercial acceptance makes it less likely that people will be prejudiced. The agenda of American Family Association seems to be one of preventing people from rejecting the group's bigotry.
Pantene wants to sell shampoo. AFA's message is quite different: “Stay bigoted!”
