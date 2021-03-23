If Tony Perkins Ever Tells the Truth it is By Accident

So-called “cancel culture” means the supposed victimization of Christian zealots at the hands of Democrats or libruls or President Biden or Hollywood (which is often code for “Jews”) or George Soros or Twitter + Facebook + Google + [ ] (fill in the blank).
Mr. Perkins has many enemies:
The cancel culture, empowered by the Biden-Harris administration along with Big Tech, is methodically working to destroy our nation's biblical foundation and erase biblical values from the public square. They are also trying to silence spiritually active, governance engaged conservatives (SAGE Cons) like you and me, who seek to defend and advance a biblical worldview in public policy and culture. Our freedoms and constitutionally protected rights are under assault and must be upheld.Needless to say, not only does Perkins have numerous enemies but they seem to be in pursuit of numerous nonexistent goals which threaten Perkins.
I find it rich that Perkins claims that his enemies are intolerant. Mr. Perkins leads an anti-LGBTQ hate group and demands that everyone else promote his bigotry. Those who do not cooperate are deemed, well, you know, enemies of Jesus, Perkins and Family Research Council:
We at Family Research Council refuse to wave a white flag and surrender to the intolerant bullies of the Left. We are doubling down in an effort to counter the cancel culture as we continue to advance a prevailing culture where all human life is valued, families flourish, and religious liberty thrives.Of course Perkins does not value human life when the humans happen to be gay or transgender. Perkins's advancement of a culture in which “families flourish” does not include families headed by Muslims or LGBTQ people.
Furthermore, Tony Perkins defines “religious liberty” as the freedom to impose conservative Christianity on society as a whole. Perkins claims that the Establishment Clause does not mean what it says and Free Exercise is not limited to freedom to worship or the freedom not to worship any god at all.
I have often wondered why a supposedly all-powerful deity requires people to worship him or her. Is S/he terribly insecure?
A second email from Tony Perkins is titled: Tell your Senators to Vote NO on Confirming Rachel Levine. Perkins is not fooling people who remain rational, curious, critical thinkers.
In spite of the dishonest rhetoric, Tony Perkins does not approve of Dr. Levine solely because she is transgender. Her qualifications are immaterial to Tony Perkins. Among the dishonest rhetoric is this BS which intentionally misgenders Dr. Levine:
…evidence of his extreme transgender ideology abounds, and ideology – which threatens children and families – will surely follow Levine to HHS. This ideology also shows Levine to be out of touch with the vast majority of Americans, and makes him an unfit choice to help lead HHS.
The greatest threat to children and families is the bigotry promoted by Perkins and his ilk.Then there is this:
Levine Advocates for Gender Transition for ChildrenI wrote about this claim recently. I see no reason to repeat a denunciation of dishonest rhetoric. Suffice it to say that Dr. Levine is a board certified pediatrician who presumably supports the Clinical Practice Guidelines of the professional organization she is a member of, the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Levine has openly encouraged parents to let their children choose whether to be a boy or a girl, advising adults to “try not to force them one way or [the] other” and instead follow the lead of children as young as five or six.
Those guidelines are based on the gender-affirming care model. What qualifies Tony Perkins to challenge the consensus of medical science? Which medical school did Perkins attend?
Whack job Marjorie Taylor Greene is responsible for this meme which Perkins repeats:
Levine infamously forced COVID-19 patients out of hospitals and into nursing homes and long-term care facilities, exacerbating the spread of the virus to the elderly and infirm, among whom it proved to be most lethal.Per Newsweek:
There is no evidence to support Greene's claim that Levine placed coronavirus-positive patients in nursing home facilities, thus likely contributing "to the thousands of elderly deaths in Pennsylvania."At the time Dr. Levine stated that the practice was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. It’s purpose, she said, was to make sure that hospitals weren’t overwhelmed by patients sick with the novel coronavirus.
Like the sociopath whom Tony Perkins vigorously supported (Trump), Perkins is a pathological liar. The culture of Family Research Council allows dishonesty in service to their god. In other words, objective truth has become inconvenient.
