Is It Really Too Much To Ask For Factual Accuracy Amidst Transphobia?

Those same self-anointed arbiters of morality had no problem supporting a narcissistic sociopath and pathological liar.
It is intentional. Leaders of the Christian Right continue to attack transgender people as a means of attacking the Equality Act.Wednesday, the headline reads 77 Percent of Protestant Pastors Believe it's 'Morally Wrong' to Change Genders, Poll Says. Perhaps I should not find this so irritating. Yet I do.
Assuming that they are targeting transgender people for denigration, those folks do not “change” their gender. They conform to their gender. It is an important distinction.
Of greater importance is the absolute fact that being transgender is not a moral issue. To suggest otherwise conveys abysmal ignorance regarding a medical condition that is best treated with gender affirmation.
Judge not, that ye be not judged.I suppose that people should suffer lest they incur the disapproval of some clerics with nothing better to do than to demonstrate their disapproval of a very small percentage of the population. Is that the answer?
For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.
Who is demonstrating immorality? Some arrogant preacher who thinks that his approval is important or someone mitigating a medical condition?
Do those same pastors believe that people make a whimsical decision to transition? Do they honestly think that people volunteer to be objects of ridicule and sometimes violence?
And that's just with respect to the headline. There is more.
Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research:
About half of Protestant pastors (48 percent) say they know someone who is transgender.Always victims or potential victims. Here they are denigrating people because they are different and they — those preachers — are victims.
“Despite close to half of pastors saying they personally know someone who identifies as transgender, most still view identifying as a different gender as immoral,” McConnell said. “As lawmakers debate establishing protections for those who identify as a different gender from their biological sex at birth, it waits to be seen if Congress will seek to force pastors and their churches to implement changes contradictory to their religious convictions.”
The author of the post, Michael Foust, did not bother to ask McConnell to be specific about “changes contradictory to their religious convictions.” Nor did Foust have the balls to point out that such changes have never happened and are not under consideration in any measure before Congress.
And “no.” The Equality Act would not force pastors to make any changes.
That is what this is all about. They are attacking transgender persons in order to attack the Equality Act. Society has rightfully become more accepting of gay people. The mullahs see an opportunity to exploit ignorance regarding what amounts to 0.5% of the population.
They have done a fine job of demonstrating precisely why gender identity, as a protected class, is such a vital part of the Equality Act.
