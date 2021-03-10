Mad Mat Staver is Unhinged and Lying - Again

|via Orlando Weekly
“When it comes to LGBTQ people Mad Mat Staver is a pathological liar. He comes unhinged which has the effect of diminishing an already mediocre intellect.”An article at Charisma News attributed only to Liberty Counsel is titled: Equality Act Could Put Christian Schools and Colleges in Jeopardy. Mat Staver is presumably the author. Even if he is not, he is accountable for the behavior of the organization he leads.
According to the Gish Gallup in this rubbish:
Lie:
The radical LGBTQ Human Rights Coalition is demanding Joe Biden strip Christian schools and colleges of their accreditation. Now the intentionally misnamed "Equality Act" will accomplish that and more.What the fuck is the “Human Rights Coalition?” Is that the Human Rights Campaign? Federal law prohibits discrimination against Mad Mat on the basis of his choice to be a Christian extremist.
What is “radical” about wanting the same protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity which are not choices?
I am not aware of anyone demanding anything to do with accreditation and that is certainly not part of the Equality Act. Even if he wanted to, the President of the United States cannot strip an institution of its accreditation.
Accreditation is not a government function. Private accrediting bodies are responsible for establishing standards and determining compliance with those standards. The United States Department of Education approves the accreditors, not accreditations.
“… the intentionally misnamed 'Equality Act'” is just sophomoric sophistry. Mad Mat is a zero-sum guy. According to him, anything that benefits LGBTQ people is a detriment of equal effect for Christians.
Lie:
First, the bill will require schools to accept abortion. Schools that offer health insurance for students must include abortion.“Accept abortion” is meaningless rhetoric. There is nothing in the equality act that affects health insurance policies or abortion rights.
Lie:
Second, the bill imposes LGBTQ into every corner of the school. This includes "Q"—which the bill says stands for "Queer"—all the nearly 550 paraphilias (including pedophilia). This applies to staff, teachers, restrooms, lockers, showers, dorms, sports and more.There is nothing in the Equality Act that affects pedophiles. Pedophilia is neither sexual orientation nor gender identity:
(2) GENDER IDENTITY.—The term ‘gender identity’ means the gender-related identity, appearance, mannerisms, or other gender-related characteristics of an individual, regardless of the individual’s designated sex at birth.The reference to pregnancy has nothing whatsoever to do with abortion. It means that one cannot discriminate against a woman because she is pregnant.
(4) SEX.—The term ‘sex’ includes—
(A) a sex stereotype;
(B) pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition;
(C) sexual orientation or gender identity; and
(D) sex characteristics, including intersex traits.
(5) SEXUAL ORIENTATION.—The term ‘sexual orientation’ means homosexuality, heterosexuality, or bisexuality.
You just need to read the text of the measure. Simple enough.
Lie:
This bill is a Pandora's Box of evil that will insert itself into scores of federal laws, override all state and local laws and force religious institutions to accept and promote homosexual, bisexual, transvestite, transexual and any of the nearly 550 deviant paraphilia behaviors.The Equality Act does force anyone to “accept” or “promote” sexuality that Mad Mat Staver does not approve of. I have no clue where that “550” comes from.
Mad Mat Staver continues with his 550 perversions:
Lie:
As I mentioned, the "Q" in LGBTQ covers about 550 sexual perversions (in addition to LGBT), including pedophilia, necrophilia, bestiality and more. The list will literally make you sick.At least he could provide a link to the list. He does not. I cannot imagine why he does not. In any event, the Act provides definitions which are quoted above. So none of those things are protected classes.
Lie:
If the religious institutions refuse to change their doctrine and policies to accommodate the entire panorama of sexual deviance, they will be punished. The Equality Act revokes religious freedom exemptions and protections.Doctrine refers to beliefs. The Equality Act has no impact on beliefs. The Act “revokes” nothing. It simply states that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act does not license discrimination.
Lie:
If schools refuse to hire a crossdresser, a pedophile or a goat lover, they will be penalized. I know this sounds absurd—but, sadly, it's true.I do not know what a crossdresser is in regards to gender identity. I do know that pedophiles and “goat lovers” are not protected classes. Employment discrimination on the bases of gender identity or sexual orientation has already been settled by our very conservative Supreme Court.
Lie:
If schools refuse boys in girls' locker rooms, they will be penalized.Mad Mat Staver is incapable of uttering the phrase transgender girl who he calls a boy despite settled science and settled law. If a school discriminates on the basis of gender identity then the individual who was discriminated against has a valid legal claim. The school has a right to defend itself.
Lie:
The bill will also transform curricula. If Christian schools teach there are only two genders, they will be penalized. Whatever would raise concerns regarding race will do so even more for LGBTQ and abortion.The Equality Act does not affect curricula in any way whatsoever. The Equality Act has no effect whatsoever on abortion.
Lie:
Colleges and universities that lose accreditation will be devastated.No school will lose accreditation because of the Equality Act. The Act has no bearing on accreditation.
Lie:
[Democrats] are looking for ways to sneak this through on a majority voice vote. Every minute of every day we need one person on the floor to object. This will force a full vote.Democrats might change the filibuster rules to require only a simple majority. GOPers did the same thing. We now have three justices of the Supreme Court who were confirmed without 60 votes.
Lie:
The Equality Act is not about equality. If it were, houses of worship would be exempt, and religious freedom would not be set aside. And innocent children would not be killed by abortion.The Equality Act has nothing to do with abortion (and a fetus is not a child). Houses of worship are exempt insofar as doctrine and worship are concerned. The only possible exposure is when a church acts as a public accommodation (Spaghetti Supper to raise funds).
A number of states and municipalities already have laws protecting people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Has any part of this parade of horribles come to pass?
Lies:
Many governors have tried to shutter churches and silence Christians. The Equality Act will expand this assault.I need not waste keystrokes in regards to any of the above which seems to relate mostly to pandemic measures. Common sense dictates that conservative Christians do not have a right to infect the general public with Covid-19.
Churches have been closed and restricted, pastors criminally charged and fines levied. Churchgoers have faced a decision no one should face—church or jail. We continue to defend pastors and churches in multiple lawsuits, two of which are at the Supreme Court.
Now, the Equality Act seeks to silence every person and organization—including churches and schools—that will not embrace LGBTQ and abortion.
The Equality Act has no effect whatsoever on speech. Nor does it affect abortion rights.
When it comes to LGBTQ people Mad Mat Staver is a pathological liar. He comes unhinged which has the effect of diminishing an already mediocre intellect.
