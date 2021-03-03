No "Dr." Cretella - People Are Not Being Influenced to Be LGBTQ

I do not believe in miracles. The fact that Cretella graduated medical school causes me to question that belief.Wednesday, Hate Group Leader Michelle Cretella (American College of Pediatricians) is again making idiotic comments about LGBTQ people. Cretella's outlet of choice is the blog of another hate group, American Family Association which offers: Maybe, just perhaps, environment influencing young adults
Michelle Cretella is a robust defender of Catholicism. When medical science and the religious dogma are in conflict, she embraces the dogma as incontrovertible truth. Evidence, objective truth and the learned opinions of others become irrelevant.
One of the objectives of these dogmatists is to come up with “proof” that their deity did not create LGBTQ people. Regarding the Gallup poll showing an increase in the number of people identifying as LGBT:
"This is absolute confirmation that socialization is the number one contributing factor to LGBTQ feelings and identities," says Dr. Michelle Cretella, executive director of the American College of Pediatricians.Go away you mindless imbecile! I do not believe in miracles. The fact that Cretella graduated medical school causes me to question that belief.
The competing hypothesis is simpler and makes much more sense. More people identify publicly as LGBT because society is more accepting of LGBTQ people. Occam's razor prevails.
As a percentage of the population, the number of LGBTQ people has probably been the same for decades. There are not more gay and trans people. There are more gay and trans people who are not in the proverbial closet.
Thus, accepance of LGBTQ people causes people to accept their own sexuality. It doesn't cause more people to become LGBTQ. Neither sexual orientation nor gender identity are contagious. Nor are they subject to the influences of others.
Since Cretella did graduate medical school she should know that our sexual orientation and gender identity are formed as toddlers (around age two) before they are even aware of their sexuality.
Two-year-olds do not read the fucking New York Times. Two-year-olds do not watch movies that accept LGBTQ people. Two-year-olds are generally not subject to influences other than those of their parents.Oh, but that logic does not deter a true Defender of the Faith™:
That conclusion makes sense, she adds, because it has been known for decades that sexual identity is not determined by genes, genetics, and hormones.Bullshit. That makes no sense! “Sexual identity” is a meaningless term. Research has determined that sexual orientation is, in part, the product of many genes working in concert. It is also likely that the birth mother's hormones explain the fraternal birth order effect. The more older brothers a man has, the more likely it is that he will be gay.
There is also no question younger generations have grown up in a relentless, rainbow flag-waving environment in which no product, from Kellogg’s breakfast cereal to a Burger King hamburger, gets advertised to them without promoting the LGBT message of “tolerance and diversity."
As for gender identity, there is an increasing amount of research demonstrating that people with gender dysphoria have some brain structures more common to their gender rather than their natal sex. According to the Endocrine Society:
Considerable scientific evidence has emerged demonstrating a durable biological element underlying gender identity. Individuals may make choices due to other factors in their lives, but there do not seem to be external forces that genuinely cause individuals to change gender identity.References to some of the research are provided by the Society here.
Ah but the religious fanatic has a theory:
There is also no question younger generations have grown up in a relentless, rainbow flag-waving environment in which no product, from Kellogg’s breakfast cereal to a Burger King hamburger, gets advertised to them without promoting the LGBT message of “tolerance and diversity."Right. It's the Burger King commercial that causes kids to be gay. Perhaps the Kellogg's commercial is responsible for gender incongruent people. Makes perfect sense to me!
The folks at National Organization for Marriage seem to blame General Mills for, … something. That was from nine years ago. It did not work but the link is still up. “Dump Starbucks” predates the cereal boycott.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.