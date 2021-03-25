Once Again People Are Being Told That Gay Men Pose a Danger to Children

|The unfortunately named David McLoone | via Twitter
The author of this bigotry is the unfortunately named David McLoone.
According to the 2004 John Jay Report on the nature and scope of clerical sexual abuse of minors, “The results of our study indicated that of all victims whose gender was reported, … 81% were male and 19% were female.” In other words, it seems that sexual abuse committed by members of the priesthood is overwhelmingly homosexual in nature.The John Jay Report is quite clear on the matter. The researchers found no statistical evidence that gay priests were more likely than straight priests to abuse minors — a finding that undermines a favorite talking point of many conservative Catholics. The disproportionate number of adolescent male victims was about opportunity, and not related to sexual orientation.
McLoone attempts to obscure his bigotry:
However, Margaret Smith, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice researcher, cautioned, “At this point, we do not find a connection between homosexual identity and an increased likelihood of sexual abuse.” Karen Terry, another researcher, argued, “Someone can commit sexual acts that might be of a homosexual nature but not have a homosexual identity.”David McLoone obviously does not agree with that conclusion. If he did then this smear piece would not exist. He is only including the above content to appear to be even handed.
The imbecile does not realize that the following two paragraphs conflict with each other.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that persons with homosexual inclinations “must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity,” adding that “[e]very sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.”Furthermore the word “unjust” in the first paragraph suggests that just discrimination exists. Remove that word and the sentence is more meaningful. But it's there.
With that in mind, the Catechism describes homosexual activity as a “grave depravity,” based on Sacred Scripture, and that such acts are “intrinsically disordered.” As a result, “homosexual persons are called to chastity.”
Furthermore, according to the Church gay people are “objectively disordered” and “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.” Apparently calling perfectly rational, sane people “objectively disordered” is how gay people are “accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity.”
David McLoone's notion of respect is to suggest that gay men are child molesters. What does any of this bullshit have to do with the Pope appointing a gay man to an important post?
Not to mention that we do not need their sympathy. The idea that we do implies that there is something wrong with us. We are perfectly normal human beings. What I find abnormal is the disapproval of a group of people based upon their (in Church terms) “God-given” sexuality.
A great deal of prejudice and discrimination is based upon the theme that LGBTQ people choose to be LGBTQ. If the religious set accepts that variations of sexuality are quite normal (which is the scientific consensus) then they are “God-given” and a lot of dogma goes down the crapper.
David McLoone's intentions to denigrate gay men is patently obvious. LifeSiteNews constitutes a nonprofit hate group and should be treated accordingly.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.