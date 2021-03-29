Pillow-Brain Has Another Fever Dream

|via Newsweek
Lindell says of the 22 major retailers who have canceled MyPillow along with shopping channels QVC and HSN, "I'm not taking them back. They made their choice. I've told them; I talked to them before this happened. I said, 'These are bots and trolls. These are attack groups that have come out to cancel you out. They're not your real customers anyway ... these aren't real people. And they didn't listen, and they all just piled on, out of fear that they were going to get boycotted."First of all, retailers originally withdrew because of the fact that the lumpy pillows are reportedly crap and have inspired countless complaints, returns and refunds. Then Lindell's behavior does not inspire confidence in his product.
And Lindell is fighting back. "I've hired investigators," he says. "These are the best in the world, and they're going to out who hired the hit jobs ... somebody's behind the cancel culture."
Lindell has, over and over again, claimed that he can prove that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. On February 5, Lindell put an infomercial on his website claiming that it proves his claims. Proof does not consist of a series of conspiracy theories. Furthermore Lindell reportedly lobbied Trump to invoke martial law.
Lindell is wasting money on investigators who will be trying to prove a classic conspiracy theory which cannot be proved. Lindell is certain that some moneyed folks are out to get him. To do so they have paid people to disparage him. Aside from the obvious paranoia, the person most responsible for the disparagement of Mike Lindell is Mike Lindell.
Perhaps Lindell has started using crack again because he sure as hell isn't making any sense while destroying his business.
Dominion Voting Systems is suing both Lindell and MyPillow for $1.3 billion for defamation. In the opening paragraph of the complaint, attorneys for Dominion explain:
After hitting the jackpot with Donald Trump’s endorsement for MyPillow and after a million-dollar bet on Fox News ads had paid out handsome returns, Michael Lindell exploited another chance to boost sales: marketing MyPillow to people who would tune in and attend rallies to hear Lindell tell the “Big Lie” that Dominion had stolen the 2020 election. As when MyPillow previously faced legal action for deceptive marketing campaigns, Lindell knew there was no real “evidence” supporting his claims.Many of you may recall that, a few years ago, John Oliver and Last Week Tonight were sued for defamation by Bob Murray, then the CEO of Murray Energy. About two years later (after the lawsuit was dropped by Murray) Oliver explained that since then, “because the case has been in litigation, we haven’t been able to discuss it … so we can finally tell you exactly what happened…”
In other words, John Oliver had the common sense to listen to his lawyers and stop talking. Mr. Lindell has a distant relationship with common sense. His infomercial (which I will not link to) is still up.
Clueless:
Lindell adds that Wikipedia, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo have canceled both him and his company "in a big way." The secular media had long ridiculed him for his strong support of Trump, he says, but as he started investigating potential election fraud, the attacks increased.This has nothing to do with support for Trump. Organizations are reluctant to provide an outlet for unhinged and baseless conspiracy theories. Lindell has come unglued “in a big way” and he expects that others must enable his baseless narrative.
Lindell goes on to say that “they canceled our First Amendment right of free speech.” Apparently he is unaware of the fact that the First Amendment only prohibits government from interfering with speech. Private actors like Wikipedia, Twitter et al are not obligated to provide Lindell with a microphone.
A Texas lawyer, Douglas A. Daniels, prepared the waiver of service for the summons. However, Daniels has not applied to the District Court for the District of Columbia to represent Lindell. Right now, no lawyer is representing Lindell who must answer the summons by April 22. Perhaps Lindell cannot find an attorney willing to risk sanctions for furthering Lindell's BS.
