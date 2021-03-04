Porno Pete Gets To Decide Who is Christian Enough

“I would wager that a child raised by an average gay couple is likely to be far healthier than a child raised by someone like Peter LaBarbera.”Peter LaBarbera doesn't make much noise these days but when he does it usually makes its way to my internal list of Today's Stupid.
The Christian Right is terribly distraught over the decision of Bethany Christian Services, one of the nation's largest foster care agencies, to allow children to be placed in the homes of gay couples.
The truth is that doing so is what is best for kids in the system. The more qualified foster parents there are, the better the children will be served.
According to hate monger Peter LaBarbera, as told to American Family Association:
Reacting to Bethany’s announcement, Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality says the adoption agency should drop “Christian” from its name.LaBarbera doesn't seem to realize that he resides at the lunatic fringe in that most Christians disagree with him. And it's not just the general public. Many Christian churches will solemnize a same-sex marriages.
“If you're willing to put children in a home that is intentionally motherless or intentionally fatherless, in the name of Christianity, because Bethany's got Christian in its name,” he tells One News Now, “then you are imprinting children in an immoral-led household in the name of Jesus, and that's just dead wrong.”
Furthermore, Mr. LaBarbera is in no position to assert that he is the arbiter of morality. LaBarbera has devoted a good deal of his working life to spreading hate, lies and divisiveness. That is not moral behavior. His children must be so proud.
AFA's smear agents, Charlie Butts and Billie Davis, take over from there:
What is a ‘family’ anyway?Yet, in the United States, a majority of people of all faiths realize that scripture reflects the times in which it was written. In those days same-sex sex was between a patrician man and an underage slave boy. It was socially acceptable as long as the man was the “top.”
Homosexuality is recognized as sinful behavior by the world’s three largest religions, Christianity, Judaism and Islam, which consider it a Satanic perversion of God’s design for human sexuality and, related to that, the raising of children.
“The reality is that the government runs the foster care system,” Palusky [CEO of Bethany] wrote … “and we cannot serve children in foster care without contracting with the state.”Pete is an idiot. Every study of children raised by gay couples demonstrates that those kids are as healthy, happy and successful as those raised by opposite-sex couples.
“The reality is that God created a mom and dad system, and that's how you raise children,” LaBarbera counters. “And that social engineering that is happening is at the expense of children.”
I would wager that a child raised by a gay couple is likely to be far healthier than a child raised by someone like Peter LaBarbera. How could children possibly thrive in the care of a toxic, negative bigot?
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.