Rand Paul: Pompous, Dishonest and Transphobic

Senator Rand Paul tried to bully Dr. Rachel Levine in her confirmation hearing. Sen. Paul did not have much success as Dr. Levine is quite a bit more intelligent than Paul.
via YouTube
The following quotes were from a closed captioning transcript of this video. The transcript lacks punctuation and capital letters at the start of each sentence. Inserting those are the only changes I made.
Genital mutilation has been nearly universally condemned. Genital mutilation has been condemned by the WHO, the United Nations Children's Fund … According to the WHO, genital mutilation is recognized internationally as a violation of human rights. Genital mutilation is considered particularly egregious because as the WHO notes it is nearly always carried out on minors …Oh gee, how clever. Paul telegraphs ridiculous myths. Truth:
- The United Nations and the W.H.O. are referring to female genital mutilation usually performed in Islamic nations in order to make intercourse less pleasurable for the woman.
- As you have undoubtedly concluded, Paul is going to claim that gender confirmation surgery is mutilation.
- Children are not candidates for gender confirmation surgery.
- Gender confirmation surgery (for adults) is performed by highly skilled surgeons who do not mutilate anyone.
American culture is now normalizing the idea that minors can be given hormones to prevent their biological development of their secondary sexual characteristics. Dr. Levine you have supported both allowing minors to be given hormone blockers to prevent them from going through puberty as well as surgical destruction of a minor's genitalia like surgical mutilation hormonal interruption of puberty can permanently alter and prevent secondary sexual characteristics? The American College of Pediatricians reports that 80 to 95 percent of pre-pubertal children with gender dysphoria will experience resolution by late adolescents if not exposed to medical intervention and social affirmation. Dr. Levine do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one's sex?Before I get to Dr. Levine's answer, Paul asks two compound questions before allowing Levine to answer. “American culture” in Paul's screed is misleading and irrelevant. “Normalizing” in that context is prejudicial language used by anti-LGBTQ religious zealots.
Interventions for pediatric gender dysphoria are the result of intense research by medical scientists irrespective of “American culture.”.
According to the Pediatric Endocrine Society and the Endocrine Society, puberty blockers are fully reversible. Again, Paul is not asking questions, he is propagandizing.
The American College of Pediatricians is a minuscule hate group in Gainesville, Fl. It has never published research to a peer-reviewed academic journal. It is a religious organization formed in protest of the American Academy of Pediatrics' statement that children raised by same-sex couples are healthy and happy.
Every study of same-sex parenting has determined that the AAP is correct and ACPeds was wrong.
Paul's (ACPed's) 80% to 95% is misleading and exaggerated. A majority of children will, in fact, outgrow gender dysphoria. Persistence of the condition directly corresponds to its severity. The kids who desist will never transition in the first place. Only the most acutely affected children transition.
The facts are quite clear. ACPeds turns science upsidedown by claiming that persistence of the condition is caused by transitioning and social acceptance by others.
Paul is begging the question and thus creating a logical fallacy. He is also suggesting that transitioning and puberty blockers are the result of a child's unilateral decision. Paul knows perfectly well that these decisions are by consensus: The child, a pediatrician or psychiatrist, an endocrinologist and the child's parents.
Dr. Levine rises above the bullshit:
Well senator, thank you for your interest in this question. Transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed and if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed as the assistant secretary of health I will look forward to working with you and your office and coming to your office and discussing the particulars of the standards of care for transgender medicine.Paul asked a closed question (yes or no). To answer with either yes or no would be misleading. Dr. Levine is explaining that the subject is too complex to be explained in a binary fashion. She was quite a bit more civil than Paul; expressing a willingness to meet with him and his staff.
Rand Paul tries again. I am going to print the quote in full so that you can appreciate that Paul is testifying in contrast to questioning:
The specific question was about minors. Let's be a little more specific since you evaded the question. Do you support the government intervening to override the parents consent to give a child puberty blockers cross-sex hormones and or amputation surgery of breasts and genitalia? You have said that you're willing to accelerate the protocols for street kids. I'm alarmed that poor kids with no parents who are homeless and distraught you would just go through this and allow that to happen to a minor. I would hope that you would have compassion for Kyra Bell who's a 23 year old girl who was confused with her identity at 14. She read on the internet about something about transsexuals she thought well maybe that's what i am. She ended up getting these puberty blockers cross-sex hormones she had her breasts amputated. But here's what ultimately she says now, and this is a very insightful from decision from someone who made a mistake but was led to believe this was a good thing by the medical community. I made a rash decision as a teenager as a lot of teenagers do trying to find confidence and happiness except now the rest of my life will be negatively affected she said adding that the medicalized gender transitioning was a very temporary superficial fix for a very complex identity issue. What I('m alarmed at is that you're not willing to say absolutely minors shouldn't be making decisions to amputate their breast or to amputate their genitalia. For most of our history we believe that minors don't have full rights and the parents need to be involved so I'm alarmed that you won't say with certainty that minors should not have the ability to make the decision to take hormones that will affect them for the rest of their life. Will you make a more firm decision on whether or not minors should be involved in these decisions?Again, Paul has asked a misleading question. Minors do not make medical decisions for themselves unilaterally.
In the above, Paul claims that he is alarmed by Dr. Levine's unwillingness to be manipulated. Dr. Levine never evaded the question. Levine is a very smart woman and a board certified pediatrician. Paul is an opthamologist with no board certification.
Dr. Levine is not going to be bullied:
Senator, transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field and if confirmed to the position of assistant secretary of health I would certainly be pleased to come to your office and talk with you and your staff about the standards of care and the complexity of this field.Rand Paul has not given Dr. Levine much choice. She is not going to answer a closed question in the abstract.
Paul is getting frustrated and combative:
Let it go into the record that the witness refused to answer the question. The question is a very specific one. Should minors be making these momentous decisions? For most of the history of medicine we wouldn't let you have a cut sewn up in the ER but you're willing to let a minor take things that prevent their puberty and you think they get that back. You give a woman testosterone enough that she grows a beard you think she's going to go back looking like a woman when you stop the testosterone? You have permanently changed them infertility is another problem none of these drugs have been approved for this they're all being used off label. I find it ironic that the left that went nuts over hydroxychloroquine when being used possibly for covid are not alarmed that these hormones are being used off label. There's no long-term studies. We don't know what happens to them. We do know that there are dozens and dozens of people been through this who who regret this happening and a permanent change happened to them and you know if you've ever been around children 14 year olds can't make this decision. In the gender dysphoria clinic in england 10 of the kids are between the ages of 3 and 10. We should be outraged that someone's talking to a three-year-old about changing their sex.Paul continues to dishonestly beg the question. He is suggesting that children make these decisions and that is simply not the case. A minor is informed about what the medication is intended to do. They are told about possible side effects and are urged to immediately report side effects to their doctor.
If, in fact, children between the ages of three and ten are patients of the Tavistock clinic (Paul doesn't cite a source), the only treatment that they are receiving is counseling. They will not be eligible for any medications for a number of years. Puberty blockers are prescribed after an adolescent enters puberty
Every medication provided as part of transgender medicine has been rigorously studied. Just not for the treatment of gender dysphoria which is why they are considered off label. (About one-fourth of all prescriptions in the United States are off label).
For example, puberty blockers (GnRH agonists) have been used for decades to treat children with precocious puberty (early onset) and a host of other conditions. They have proved to be safe and effective. Contrary to Rand Paul's tirade, we do know precisely how puberty blockers affect children.
Paul's reference to hydroxychloroquine is misleading and irrelevant. “The left” did not object to the use of hydroxychloroquine. Medical science made that determination in regards to COVID-19.
In fact, Paul is contradicting himself. Were hydroxychloroquine prescribed to treat COVID-19, then that would be off label.
There is no medical intervention that yields a 100% success rate. I do not know for certain but, in reading about Kyra Bell, I believe that she has been exploited by the religious right. Either way, Paul cites one example. Presumably Bell had the approval of numerous clinicians and her parents.
Rand Paul has tried to exploit Dr. Levine. I doubt that he would ask the same questions of a cisgender nominee.
Dr. Levine is a highly accomplished physician and she has a solid record of public service. Dr. Rachel Levine was unanimously confirmed for her current position as Pennsylvania's Surgeon General. She is highly qualified for a position as an assistant secretary of health. She just happens to be transgender and that should be entirely irrelevant. I expect that she will be confirmed by the Senate.
