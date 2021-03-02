Righteous Bullshit

|Liar, liar, pants on fire!
“Lying is a choice. Being LGBT is not.”I just received this email from LifeSiteNews which, by the way, is headquartered in Canada. The highlighting is from the original:
- “Pro-LGBT Indoctrination?” This is now mostly about stopping discrimination in public accommodations.
- There is no connection, whatsoever between the Equality Act and abortion. There is no mechanism in the bill to punish doctors who do not perform abortions. Moreover, the Hyde Amendment prohibits government funding of abortion. The Equality Act has no impact on the Hyde Amendment. There is no mention of abortion, choice or any relevant term in the text.
- Boys will not shower with girls. In some circumstances, transgender girls might shower in the same room as cisgender girls. So what?
- No pastor will ever be required to solemnize a marriage that conflicts with the pastor's religious beliefs. That would require a constitutional amendment which will never happen.
Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.Perhaps these sanctimonious fools should actually read the text of the bill. Isn't there something in their belief system about “bearing false witness?”
Matthew 22:39
Lying is a choice. Being LGBT is not.
