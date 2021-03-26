The Smear: One Hate Group + One Robby George Founded Org

|Jon Schweppe, Defender of the Faith™, is obsessed
over the existence of transgender people
via Twitter
American Principles Project was founded by the dynamic duo of Robert P. George and Luis E. Tellez. George, a Catholic extremist, and Tellez, an Opus Dei numerary are also the founders of National Organization for Marriage, Witherspoon Institute and other fundamentalist Catholic pressure groups.
We begin with AFA, an anti-LGBTQ hate group. One of AFA's propagandists, Chris Woodward, demonstrates his lack of class, intellectual independence and basic decency:
Rachel Levine – born Richard Levine – is now the assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). He is the first openly transgender to win Senate confirmation.Yeah, Woodward, we all understand that Dr. Levine is a transgender woman. Deadnaming her and misgendering her shows a lack of respect and civility. Woodward is trying to demonstrate his disapproval of Dr. Levine in defense of scripture.
American Family Association will be deemed a hate group in perpetuity due to idiots like Chris Woodward. Whatever happened to the Christian ideal of respecting others?
Get a load of this imbecile
"We did expect for the confirmation to happen," says Jon Schweppe of American Principles Project about Levine. "Stolen elections do have consequences; but ultimately, we have to recognize that at least the Republicans did stand strong on this."“Stolen election?” Does Jon Schweppe have some evidence that about 60 courts were unable to examine? Or does he arrive at his conclusion because Trump, a pathological liar, said that the election was stolen? It's probably simpler than that: Schweppe is pissed that his guy lost.
As for Republicans, Mr. Schweppe does not understand the dynamics of floor votes. When the result is a foregone conclusion a senator's vote becomes irrelevant. Ayes and nays become a political statement in contrast to an expression of approval or disapproval of legislation or, in this case, a candidate for confirmation.
Schweppe's intellect diminishes with each response:
"We knew we had lost them [Murkowski and Collins], so we worked hard to make sure that the rest of the Republicans recognize that this was a vote for sex changes for kids," Schweppe tells One News Now. "You could not support Levine without supporting that ideology.At least know your subject. Gender-affirmation is not a “sex change.” Gender-affirming care is not up to Dr. Levine. However, the Clinical Practice Guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics are based on gender-affirming care.
Those guidelines are based on gender-affirming care because that is based on medical science. That brings up two questions:
They continue ad nauseum:
- Should children's medical care defy medical science because of ancient superstitions?
- Should physicians be unethical per se in order to defend those same superstitions in contrast to adhering to settled science
Now that Levine is working at HHS, Schweppe says American Principles Project is "going to have follow everything Levine does."Indeed, evidence-based medical science is evil, evil, evil. What does any of this crap have to do with the qualifications of Dr. Levine to serve as an assistant secretary of health?
"And we're going to have to use this as a political issue against the Democrats in 2022, that they would support such a really terrible and evil ideology," adds Schweppe.
It's obvious that Dr. Levine's qualifications are irrelevant to the holier-than-thou set. They do not approve of her sexuality and that is all that counts.
Use what “against Democrats?” Medical science? Calling a medical intervention an “ideology” doesn't make it so. Is chemotherapy an ideology? How about wearing hearing aids? Is my PTSD (due to gun violence) an ideology or a medical condition? Do the six million pills I consume every day constitute an ideology?
The stupidity is limitless:
As APP emphasizes in a related press release: "Every Democrat in the Senate is now on record as supporting childhood sex changes, and they will have to answer for it to their voters."No idiot. 52 United States senators agree that Dr. Rachel Levine is qualified for the position for which she was nominated.
These people are in for a rude awakening. Just today I posted the results of a PRRI poll. A majority of Republicans now support same-sex marriage. Overall:
More than three in four Americans (76%) favor laws that would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans from discrimination in jobs, housing, and public accommodations.American Principles Project has done this before. In late 2009 APP started the Innocence Project (via Archive.org). The project's purpose was to provide a venue for George and others to smear Kevin Jennings an Obama appointee (via Archive.org) to the Education Department, solely because Jennings is gay. They claimed that Jennings threatened the innocence of children.
Their disgraceful video featured Robert P. George. So much for the mythology about George being a decent person.
Jon Schweppe, a conservative Catholic, seems to be obsessed with Dr. Rachel Levine. Doing an image search, about half the results are photos of Dr. Levine. Presumably he believes the dogma over science. The dogma has become incontrovertible truth regardless of evidence to the contrary.
Critical thinking down the crapper!
No comments:
Post a Comment
Please be civil and do NOT link to anti-gay sites!
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.