Two Hate Group Authors Were Required to Mischaracterize the Equality Act and Dr. Levine

Self-righteous moralists seem to have a problem with objective truth.Family Research Council has posted a legislative update for March 15 to March 19. It was authored by two people: Connor Semelsberger and Joseph Norris. Included are the following items:
Debate Continues Around the Equality ActIt is hard to believe that some people consider equality to be a “special privilege.” That's not to deny the reality that some people do seek special privileges for a group of people that they identify with.
The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the Equality Act, a bill that would massively overhaul our federal civil rights framework in order to mandate special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI), expand abortion access, and gut religious liberty. If the Equality Act were to become law, it would leave many victims in its wake, including women, children, medical professionals, parents, teachers, students, families (including small business owners), the unborn, churches, religious organizations and schools, people of faith, and even those members of the LGBT community it claims to protect. FRC was instrumental in preparing senators to cut through the rhetoric and explain just how bad the Equality Act would be for our country.
That includes Family Research Council. In addition to being an anti-LGBTQ hate group FRC is a Christian nationalist organization. They insist that conservative Christians have a right to discriminate against people they disapprove of in defiance of local law. This quest is cloaked in the fabric of Religious Liberty™.
Is that not the quest for “special privileges” on FRC's part?Returning to FRC's prose, under no circumstances does the Equality Act “expand abortion access.” That is a lie. Nor does it “gut religious liberty.” That's also a lie. No one has a religious duty to discriminate.
FRC's parade of horribles is pure conjecture and, in some cases, an outright lie. The authors are uncritically parroting baseless talking points.
Other Notable Items FRC Tracked This Week:These idiots would face less criticism if they simply wrote “transgender woman.” The “biological man” crap is used to demonstrate disapproval and it is gratuitous.
The Senate Health Committee voted 13-9 to advance Rachel Levine’s nomination to be HHS assistant secretary. Levine, a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman, has a history of advancing anti-family policies as the secretary of health in Pennsylvania.
I am unaware of any “anti-family” policies advanced by Dr. Levine. According to Family Research Council: Levine Advocates Gender Transition for Children.
In point of fact, Dr. Rachel Levine is a board certified pediatrician. Dr. Levine supports the Clinical Practice Guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics which are based on the gender-affirming care model.
FRC will have to excuse Dr. Levine for believing in evidence-based medical science. There is nothing “anti-family” about gender-affirming care. FRC's verbose attack on Dr. Levine is full of lies. Just to point out a couple:
Apparently, according to FRC, pediatric gender dysphoria is a choice because children get to choose their gender. Kids seem to have the weird ability to “choose” their medications without clinical and parental approval:
It all makes perfect sense unless you are a Christian fanatic whose only concern is defending scripture.
