Why the International Transgender Day of Visibility Exists

Just a reminder.The International Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31) was created in 2009 in reaction to a lack of support for transgender persons by the gay community. Things have improved but we still have our share of anti-trans jerks.
Transgender Day of Visibility now exists to highlight the contributions of trans people to society. It is also intended to drive home the point that anti-transgender prejudice, repression and discrimination is unacceptable in a civil society.
