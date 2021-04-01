Thursday, April 1, 2021

Good progress

The new website should be up and running (I hope) by Sunday evening although it will take time for the DNS to propagate.

Rather than a hosting environment I went with a virtual server running Centos which I am quite familiar with. This way, SBF has a dedicated IP and I was able to set up the web server and database server exactly how I wanted it.

There will be a long-overdue change to SSL security which means https instead of http. I am pretty sure that the rewrite rule I configured will allow existing bookmarks to work (as well as links within posts).

This entire blog has been migrated. I should be able to integrate a year of disqus comments.

There will be blood bugs. Some things can only be fixed with a live server.
