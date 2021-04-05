"He is risen" - Now It's Time to Fuck With Us Again

|via YouTube
Leftist extremists are trying to railroad a law Mat Staver calls "the most destructive legislation in America's history." However, these extremists will face our avalanche of opposition.Tomczak offers an absurd, hyperbolic video. Apparently the Equality Act will cause the moon to crash into Earth.
Join Lou Engle, Jim Garlow, Janet Porter, Rick Joyner and millions who are dispatching postcards to 100 senators, Biden and the Supreme Court with one simple click.
The primary objective seems to be to steer people to stophr5.com which, I believe is via the insane Janet Porter and hosted by American Family Online. The site asks for money with no indication of who the recipient is. And:
The graphic baselessly claims that the Equality Act would harm children. It dishonestly claims that the Equality Act has some effect on abortion rights.
I have flagged Tomczak's video. The website is in Digital Ocean's space and appears to be a ToS/AUP violation. It has been reported.
