Just a quickie on Daily Caller's latest anti-trans BS

With all the attention that trans folks receive you would think that their population were ten times their actual size.Heritage Foundation's Mary Margaret Olohan is running with: Over 250 Male California Prison Inmates Request Transfer to Women’s Facilities. It seems safe to assume that Ms. Olohan's interests are those of the Catholic Church.
The eunuchs at the Vatican have decided that transgender people do not really exist.
The source of Olohan's revelation, designed to denigrate transgender persons, is the Daily Caller.
- If that number (250) is accurate, then;
- if those are all legitimate requests (which is highly doubtful), then;
- if those are all approved (which is even more doubtful).
- They amount to less that 0.25% of the California prison population. 89.6% of prisoners are male. Less than one-quarter-of-one percent is not significant. Nationally, it is estimated that between 0.5% and 0.6% of the population are transgender.
