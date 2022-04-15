Are you looking for the Slowly Boiled Frog?
As many of you know, I suffer from severe PTSD due to gun violence. My condition has been getting progressively worse over the years and it is debilitating. I am currently treating the condition with home-based ketamine therapy. The result is some good days (the best in some time) and more than "some" bad days.
Maintaining the Slowly Boiled Frog requires reading a great deal of transphobic and homophobic content from the religious right. The process has created more anger than I can reasonably manage. It is, in my opinion. compromising my ketamine therapy
Therefore, I terminated the lease on the server. However, I did back up everything (including 12 years of posts) to a local machine.
The bottom line is that SBF is suspended indefinitely but probably not permanently. I maintain press access to a number of academic medical journals covering pediatrics, psychiatry, surgery, hormone therapy and other areas.
This is the only content that I will ever publish to this Blogger site. If I have things to say I will lease a server again.
Thank you for all the kindnesses you have extended over the last 12 years. Thank you for your understanding of the current situation.
David Cary Hart
Maintaining the Slowly Boiled Frog requires reading a great deal of transphobic and homophobic content from the religious right. The process has created more anger than I can reasonably manage. It is, in my opinion. compromising my ketamine therapy
Therefore, I terminated the lease on the server. However, I did back up everything (including 12 years of posts) to a local machine.
The bottom line is that SBF is suspended indefinitely but probably not permanently. I maintain press access to a number of academic medical journals covering pediatrics, psychiatry, surgery, hormone therapy and other areas.
This is the only content that I will ever publish to this Blogger site. If I have things to say I will lease a server again.
Thank you for all the kindnesses you have extended over the last 12 years. Thank you for your understanding of the current situation.
David Cary Hart